Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,916,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $93.64. 2,977,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

