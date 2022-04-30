Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Kelly Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,501. The stock has a market cap of $760.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.