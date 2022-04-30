Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GAINZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 14,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

