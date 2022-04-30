Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $63.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 721,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $95.66.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.