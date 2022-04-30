Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QYLG opened at $26.53 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

