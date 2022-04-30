Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,839 shares of company stock worth $8,456,647. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.