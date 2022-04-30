GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

GLYC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,779. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

