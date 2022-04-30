GoByte Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $62,742.32 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

