GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $56,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.