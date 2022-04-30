GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 3.2% Higher

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.60. 373,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 781,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.