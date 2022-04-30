Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 28.7% This Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,075.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00259165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,996,536 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

