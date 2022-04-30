Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $30,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,251,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

