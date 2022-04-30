Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 317,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,667. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $181.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.33 and a beta of 0.67.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.