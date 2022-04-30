Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Grab alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

GRAB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 14,395,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,486,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grab (GRAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.