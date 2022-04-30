Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 362,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 213.59 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

