Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.
Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.