Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.38

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $17.30. Gray Television shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%.
Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN.A)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.