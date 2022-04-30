Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.38

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $17.30. Gray Television shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

