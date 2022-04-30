Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.93 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.26. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 126.60 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.05).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

