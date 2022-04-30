Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.93 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.26. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 126.60 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.05).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

