Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Trading Up 4.6%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 2,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 23,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRNWF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.