Greyhound Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Greyhound Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Marqeta makes up 100.0% of Greyhound Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,166. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

