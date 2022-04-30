Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI stock traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $174.14. 183,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

