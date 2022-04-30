GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.00. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 1,251,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,759. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

