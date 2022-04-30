GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHOT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife (Get Rating)

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.