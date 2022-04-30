Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Reaches $15.61 on Top Exchanges

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 44% against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $122,577.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for $15.61 or 0.00040503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GRO is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

