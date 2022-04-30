GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 1.9%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 3,130,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,345,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.56 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The firm has a market cap of £23.62 million and a PE ratio of -15.25.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

