Guggenheim Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.74. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $95.22 and a 12-month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.