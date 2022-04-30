Guggenheim Raises PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Price Target to $193.00

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
PEP stock opened at $171.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.62.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.