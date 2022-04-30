Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $65.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00260199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

