GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the March 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GWG by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWGH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. 125,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,269. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

