Halving Coin Hits One Day Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.02 or 0.07259005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055041 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

