Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.01 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.26 million and a PE ratio of 38.90. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of €9.55 ($10.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.49.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

