Hamster (HAM) One Day Volume Hits $254,494.00

Hamster (HAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $254,494.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.07267770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

