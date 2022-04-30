Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
HWC opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.
About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.