Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

HWC opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

