Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 670 ($8.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.75.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

