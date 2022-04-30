Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.76.
HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Haynes International (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.