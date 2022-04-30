Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

