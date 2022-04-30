Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of HAYN traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,383. The company has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.
HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Haynes International (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
