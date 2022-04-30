Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of HAYN traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,383. The company has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Haynes International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.