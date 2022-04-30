HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385,172 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

