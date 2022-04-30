H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 415,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

