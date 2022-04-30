Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 5,905 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 5.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $8.11 on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $214.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,524,074. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.