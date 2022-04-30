Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $30.90 Million Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,277,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 8.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 2,701,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.