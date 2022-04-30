Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.81 ($83.67).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €61.36 ($65.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.23 and a 200-day moving average of €70.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a one year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

