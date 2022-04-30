Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.