Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,427 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,951 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 10,580,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,477. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

