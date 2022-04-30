Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
HXGBY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
