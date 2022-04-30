Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

HXGBY opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXGBY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.