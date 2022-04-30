Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.