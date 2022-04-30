Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,123. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

