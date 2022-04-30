Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY remained flat at $$47.67 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.