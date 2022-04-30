HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. HNI has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $202,550. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

