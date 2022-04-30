Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 59,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

