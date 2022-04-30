Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG opened at C$32.04 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.